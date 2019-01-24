Judge Upholds Guilty Verdict in Loehrlein Case

A Vanderburgh County judge has denied a mistrial motion in the Clint Loehrlein case. Loehrlein brutally attacked his twin daughters and murdered his wife in 2017.

He was found guilty of murder and aggravated battery back in August 2018. Loehrlein’s lawyers filed a motion for a mistrial because of alleged juror misconduct.

His sentencing is scheduled for February 13th.

Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nick Hermann says, “In any one of these cases you can’t, you can’t restore them to where they were, to begin with. You can’t bring people back. You can’t do away with injuries. But what you can do is you can hold people accountable for their actions and that’s what, that’s what they’re looking for the criminal justice system to do in this case. I think that’s what it’s done to this point and they’re just looking forward to it finally concluding and knowing what the sentence is going to be and have him serve it.”

Sherry Loherlein’s family says they think justice will finally be served.

