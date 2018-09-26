Home Indiana Judge Rules Vigo County Jail Violates Constitution September 26th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Jail overcrowding is not just an issue in Vanderburgh County, but all across the Hoosier State.

A federal judge has ruled conditions at the Vigo County Jail in Terre Haute violate the constitution.

Inmates filed a lawsuit claiming conditions at the jail were violating their constitutional rights.

The judge has now ruled that the Vigo County Commission has until October 15th to provide a timetable for building a new jail.

The ruling also require the jail to hire more correctional officers at the facility.

