Judge Rules Vigo County Jail Violates Constitution
Jail overcrowding is not just an issue in Vanderburgh County, but all across the Hoosier State.
A federal judge has ruled conditions at the Vigo County Jail in Terre Haute violate the constitution.
Inmates filed a lawsuit claiming conditions at the jail were violating their constitutional rights.
The judge has now ruled that the Vigo County Commission has until October 15th to provide a timetable for building a new jail.
The ruling also require the jail to hire more correctional officers at the facility.