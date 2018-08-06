Home Indiana Evansville Judge Rules In Favor Of EVSC Transgender Student August 6th, 2018 Megan DiVenti Evansville, Indiana

A U.S District judge issued a ruling requiring the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation to allow a transgender student to use the restroom consistent with their gender identity.

The ACLU of Indiana sued the EVSC in February on behalf of a transgender student who was denied the ability to use the restroom they identified with.

The 16-year-old student was born female but identifies as male. The judge said denying a student’s right to use the restroom of their choice violates Title IX and the Equal Protection Clause. Supporters of the student say the ruling proves that the LGBTQ students should not be discriminated against.

“This is an important step. It’s a preliminary injunction saying this one student can go to the appropriate restroom facilities,” says Wally Paynter, Tri-State Alliance President. “So that is a step, but there’s still a lot of students out there and our message to the school board and to the school corporation is don’t spend the money on lawsuits, comply with the order, you know and make it available to all students, and finally add gender identity to your non-discrimination policy.”

While some are for the ruling, many are against it.

One person on the 44News Facebook page says, “If my kids weren’t already out of school, they would not be in EVSC. Vile, vile people promoting mental illness.”

Another person says, “I don’t want a girl using the same bathroom as my grandson or a boy using the girl’s bathroom with my granddaughter.”

EVSC sent a statement saying, “Our legal counsel is reviewing the ruling. We remain committed to maintaining safe and caring learning environments for all our students.”

The Legal Director of the ACLU Indiana says this should not be a problem for schools across the state.

“I’m hoping that this is not a battle that has to be waged from school to school but that people recognize that this is what the law requires and also recognize, as our evidence demonstrates, that this is done all over the country without disruption, without problems. This is not an issue,” says Ken Falk, ACLU Indiana Legal Director.

44News reached out to the student involved in the lawsuit but did not hear back.

