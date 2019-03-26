Judge Recuses Himself in Case Involving a Princeton Police Office

Special judge Jeffery Meade has recused himself from the case involving a Princeton police officer’s conduct charges.

According to an affidavit, Princeton police officer Brandt George is accused of allowing a suspect to throw drugs out of his police cruiser after his arrest.

Officer George says he only allowed McKinney to get rid of the drugs after McKinney threatened his family.

Vanderburgh County Judge Wayne Trockman has been randomly chosen to hear the case in place of Judge Meade.

Officer George has filed a request for a jury trial.

George is charged with official misconduct, but judge Meade will not adjudicate the case. Officer George is accused of letting Chevadas McKinney dispose of 77 grams of heroin before taking him to the police station.

The affidavit says the U.S. Department of Justice Drug Enforcement Administration were investigating illegal drug trafficking between Evansville and Chicago in the late hours of February 5th.

The DEA believed a vehicle driven by Jaylen Curlee with passenger Chevadas McKinney were transporting illegal drugs. The affidavit says the DEA requested PPD to pull over the vehicle. Ofc. George and Ofc. Perry stopped the car on Highway 41.

It says narcotics were discovered by police dogs. The search was videotaped on both officer’s body cams.

The affidavit says Ofc. Perry transported Curlee while Ofc. George transported McKinney to the police station. Before transporting McKinney, Ofc. George moved McKinney’s handcuffs from the back to the front. This was done because McKinney complained that his right shoulder was hurting. He was then put in the front seat of the cruiser.

According to the affidavit, Ofc. George removed his body cam while searching the suspect’s car for illegal drugs. Ofc. George did not reactive his body cam afterward.

The affidavit says during statements made by Ofc. George, he told them McKinney had 77 grams of heroin in his pants and offered Ofc. George $10,000 to let him throw the drugs out the vehicle.

According to the affidavit, Ofc. George refused, but McKinney threatened George’s family. The documents say Ofc. George feared for his family, therefore, allowing McKinney to ditch the heroin at a dumpster near a liquor store.

According to another interview, Ofc. George says he may have known McKinney from sporting activities and other family members.

The affidavit says McKinney’s wallet with $562 was found under the passenger seat. The investigator could not tell if Ofc. George knew the wallet was left there as he is seen on camera returning McKinney’s wallet before being transported to PPD.

Comments

comments