Judge Issues No Ruling In Sarah Teague’s Request

A judge heard arguments, but he made no ruling concerning a request in a two decade old missing person case.

Sarah Teague is the mother of Heather Teague. Heather disappeared from Newburgh Beach in Henderson County in August of 1995. She has not been seen since.

Sarah Teague recently filed an open records request with the Kentucky State Police. Sarah claims in 2016 police let her listen to the 9-1-1 call made the day Heather disappeared. However, Sarah claims the recording she recently heard was not the same recording she heard years earlier. She is asking police to produce the recording she originally heard.

After hearing arguments in the case, a judge told Teague she would have to amend and broaden her request before he would rule on it. He gave her seven days to do that.

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

Comments

comments