Judge Informs Public About Second Chance Law

Indiana’s second chance law was passed in 2013, and has helped thousands since. Now, it may help even more in Southwestern Indiana, after the judge who oversees the process held a panel discussion at Ivy Tech.

Leslie Shively is a Vanderburgh County Superior Judge and one his major duties is helping people expunge their record through the second chance law. Once a week he sees 20 to 30 people in his office to help them work towards a better life.

The second chance law allows for Hoosiers with a criminal record to petition the courts to have their records expunged. The law goes so far as to force bosses in Indiana to only ask if a potential employee has a felony that hasn’t been expunged, or else they face an infraction.

It’s little things like those questions that help folks who have paid their dues get a better life. Many people who have their records expunged get better paying jobs and are less likely to reoffend.

The process is straight forward. People with a criminal record can petition the court to have their records sealed and expunged. The petition has to include things like name and date of birth and if the person has no further pending charges. The petition also requires a fee.

From that point it goes onto the deputy prosecutor who vets and researches all people who want their record expunged.

It then goes to the courts for a final decision.

There are some offenses that can’t be expunged. It’s things like sex and violent offenses, homicides, sex and human trafficking and other sex crimes that will be permanently on a criminal record.

Not all offenses are equal and they aren’t treated as equal in this process. To really make sure people pay their dues it takes 8 to 10 years from the date of conviction for felons to apply for their records to be expunged. That’s in comparison to 5 years for a misdemeanor.

Comments

comments