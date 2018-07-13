Judge Grants Injunction in Alcoa vs. the City of Boonville

A Warrick County judge grants an injunction in the case between Alcoa Warrick, Liberty Mine vs the City of Boonville and Save Our Homes, LLC. It was first filed by Alcoa after the city passed an ordinance to ban mining for coal, gas, oil and other minerals within three miles of city limits.

The ordinance also limits blasting within a thousand feet of a home. This put a stop to plans Alcoa had to expand Liberty Mine so company leaders took to issue to court.

Statement from Mayor Charlie Wyatt, Boonville Mayor:

The City of Boonville is aware of the Court’s order on the request to block the City’s mining ordinance. The City of Boonville is pleased the Court affirmed the City’s authority to stop blasting within 1,000 feet of landowners, businesses and infrastructure. The Court also reaffirmed the City’s ability to protect area watercourses from mining and other industrial operations. While we understand that the Judge did not agree with the City on all points, the ruling sends a message that mining operators and othe other blasters cannot disregard the impact of their operations on the landowners, businesses and the City of Boonville. It is still unfortunate that this lawsuit was filed, as all of this could have been avoided.

This week a judge placed an injunction against parts of the ordinance including where mining is allowed. The court also ruled lawyers for both sides to meet later this month to work out a settlement.

Comments

comments