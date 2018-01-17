Home Indiana Judge Dismisses Appeal, Darmstadt Apartments Can Move Forward January 17th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

A proposed apartment complex in Darmstadt can move forward despite opposition from the town. Developer Wayne Kinney wants to build on the southeast side of town.

However, the town of Darmstadt filed an appeal against the project. Wednesday, a judge granted a motion to dismiss that appeal.

Kinney’s attorney says the town missed several important deadlines which led to the dismissal. Darmstadt now has 30 days to appeal.

The developer’s pending suit against the Town Council remains in federal court. It alleges the town violated the fair housing act while opposing his development.

Comments

comments