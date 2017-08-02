Home Indiana Judge Denies Motion That Challenges Probable Cause In Rathgeber Case August 2nd, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana, Newburgh Pinterest

A Warrick County judge denies a motion that challenges a probable cause affidavit for the man accused of killing Halee Rathgeber.

22-year-old Isaiah Hagan is accused of shooting Halee Rathgeber in April. Mark Phillips, Hagan’s attorney, asked for the hearing to challenge the probable cause, but the judge denied that hearing.

In April, Rathgeber’s body was found near the Alcoa Soccer complex. Halee died from a single gunshot wound to the head. Prosecutor’s are seeking life without the chance of parole in this case.

Hagan’s attorney also filed a request to set bond. A hearing is set for that request on Tuesday, August 8th at 8:30 a.m.

