Judge Denies Isaiah Hagan’s Request to be Moved to Warrick County

The man arrested in connection with Halee Rathgeber’s death back in April was back in court Monday. His attorney requested that Isaiah Hagan be moved from the Pike County jail back to Warrick County, but that request was denied.

Hagan is accused of killing Halee on April 24th. Her body was found near the Alcoa soccer complex and she died from a single gunshot wound to the head. Prosecutors are still seeking life without the chance of parole in this case.

Hagan is being held in the Pike County jail until his next hearing on August 21st.

