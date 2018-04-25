Home Kentucky Judge Denies Gov. Bevin’s Motion To Remove Attorney General From Pension Lawsuit April 25th, 2018 Britney Taylor Kentucky

A Kentucky judge denies a motion from Governor Matt Bevin to disqualify Attorney General Andy Beshear from a lawsuit over the state’s Pension Reform Bill.

In his motion, Bevin claimed Beshear disqualified himself by giving legal advice to legislators before suing them on the same subject. But a Franklin County judge said there’s a sense of urgency in the case and Beshear acted ethically.

Beshear filed the lawsuit, arguing the pension law violated the state constitution.

A statement from Beshear says he will “continue to protect the rights of public servants and to enforce the constitution’s requirement that our government is transparent.”

Defendants in the pension reform case include Bevin, Republican House and Senate leadership, the Board of Trustees of the Teachers’ Retirement System, and the Board of Trustees of the Kentucky Retirement Systems.

Supporters say the pension reform law takes a step toward fixing what some consider the worst-funded state pension system in the nation. It will move new teacher hires into a hybrid plan that puts less risk on the state but doesn’t guarantee them the same benefits.

Comments

comments