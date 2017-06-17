Home Indiana Judge Declares Mistrial in Bill Cosby Case, Another Trial Scheduled June 17th, 2017 Amanda Decker Indiana Pinterest

A Pennsylvania judge declared a mistrial in the case against Bill Cosby after a jury could not reach a verdict.

After deliberating for more than 50 hours, jurors told the judge they were still deadlocked.

The 79-year-old comedian was facing 10 years in prison, accused of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his mansion in 2004.

His defense team argued the encounter was consensual.

District attorney Kevin Steele immediately vowed to take the case to trial a second time.

Cosby will likely be back at this courthouse in just a matter of months. The judge wants the next trial to start in 120 days.

