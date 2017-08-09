Judge Continues Injunction Hearing For Hoarding Case

An Evansville woman who pleaded guilty to animal cruelty charges is back in court before a new judge. Judge Maggie Lloyd continued an injunction hearing for Marth Crosley. The hearing, continued to September 29th, will determine whether Crosley will get back more than 20 dogs from a hoarding situation.

In February, authorities rescued 68 animals living in a former church turned animal sanctuary. Crosley claims that she was trying to save elderly, sick, abused or disabled dogs.

Animal Activist Susan Odoyo said, “The defense attorney asked for a continence because he wanted to conduct what we call in the legal world discovery, which means he wants an opportunity to have additional time in order to talk to the witnesses and review the evidence that we were going to present today.”

The dogs will remain in the care of Evansville Animal Control and Vanderburgh Humane Society until the next hearing.

Animal activists say they are prepared to fight this case until there is a resolution.

