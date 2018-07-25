Judge Considers Injunction in Bathroom Lawsuit

A federal judge is considering granting a preliminary injunction to allow a transgender EVSC student to use boys bathrooms. U.S. District Judge William Lawrence heard the injunction request Friday in Evansville.

The 17-year-old student who identifies as male, says he’s being forced to use the female restroom or small unisex bathrooms in the nurse’s office.

School officials say the student would be allowed to use the boy’s restroom if his birth certificate was changed to say “male”.

A decision from the judge is expected at any time.

Comments

comments