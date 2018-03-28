Home Indiana Evansville Judge Affirms Trial Date For Man Accused Of Killing Aleah Beckerle March 28th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The man accused of kidnapping and killing disabled teen Aleah Beckerle appears in court for a pre-trial conference. Terrence Roach is charged with kinapping and murder in connection to Beckerle’s death.

According to an affidavit, Roach got the idea to take Aleah after smoking synthetic marijuana.

Beckerle was missing for several months before her remains were found inside a vacant home on Evansville’s south side last year.

A judge affirmed Roach’s trial date for May 21st.

