The Jasper Police Department are asking for the publics help in identifying possible thieves at Rural King.

The surveillance videos shows 3 men involved in stealing from Rural King. The incident allegedly happened Thursday evening around 5:30 P.M.

Anyone with any information on these thieves are asked to contact the Jasper Police Department or contact the Anonymous We-Tip Line.

