JPD: Man Found Stumbling Around Homeowner's Porch With Hypodermic Needles November 30th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

A Jasper man is behind bars after police say a homeowner called them about an intoxicated man stumbling around his front porch. The incident happened November 29th around 9 p.m. at a home in the 300 block of West 14th Street.

When officers arrived to the home, they say the homeowner told them the suspect left the residence. Police later found Jordan Cochran and several hypodermic needles and other paraphernalia on the porch.

Cochran is charged with nine counts of hypodermic needle possession and one count of public intoxication. He is being held in the Dubois County Jail on a $1,500 cash bond.

