Jousting, Knights, and Vikings at Rosenvolk!

If you like jousting, period costumes, sword fights and more…we have the event for you.

The Rosenvolk German Medieval Festival in Ferdinand!

“We are an Award Winning, premier German Medieval Festival. We feature Shane Adams, host of History Channels “Full Metal Jousting” Jousting troupe, Knights of Valour. Fire Breathing, stilt walking, music, dancing, sword play, games of skill and so much more. Don’t miss it!

Friday Oct. 19 – STUDENT DAY, SPECIAL PRICE ALL DAY for Adults: $5.00 9:00am-10:00pm

Saturday Oct. 20 – 10:00am-10:00pm Adult $12.00, Children 6-12 $5.00.

Saturday Oct 20 – 6:00pm-10:00pm MASQUERADE BALL ~ FREE entrance with festival ticket $12.00 Adults, $5.00 Children 6-12, 5 and under FREE!

Sunday 9:00am-5:00pm

FAMILY FRIENDLY EVENT!!”

And remember when I told you that we could have a CASTLE here?





“Be a part of our EPIC JOURNEY! Be inspired to bring this to the next level as we work to take this from a one weekend event to our own space with multiple weekend events, where people can experience year-round, historic surroundings and learn unique skills that are fading into the mists of time. Let us start to create our medieval learning center, which will include: blacksmith, stained glass making, inspired history to our area’s roots to Germany, which will only be one part of our historic learning adventures. Hand to hand combat training, medieval style. Nautical navigation, knot tying for ships, Viking long boat making and wood carving, the old fashion way, so many educators and historic enthusiasts have come forward with their teaching ideas, there are just too many to mention here. We will also be featuring a Culinary School and banquet hall where students and patrons alike can experience the visual extravaganza of staff, educators, and yes, students, dressed as Lords and Ladies, Knights and Knaves, as they partake in unique, yet delicious style meals that the Culinary students create (there is no reason for those amazing dishes to go to waste) or as they wander the grounds in search of their next class.”

To help make this a reality, donate to their GoFundMe Campaign.

Save the date for the Rosenvolk Festival, October nineteenth through the twenty first.

Friday will be student day with special pricing all day for students.

Saturday, enjoy the shows, then stay for the masquerade ball, it’s free with your ticket!

