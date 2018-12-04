Home Kentucky Journal Enterprise Purchased by Paxton Media December 4th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

An area Kentucky newspaper is now under new ownership.

According to the New York Times, Paducah-based Paxton Media Group bought the Kentucky New Era as well as four other newspapers.

Taylor Hayes, Publisher-Editor of Kentucky New Era, says it’s important to keep the Hopkinsville Paper in the commonwealth and pass it on to another family.

The deal was announced November 30th and includes the Dawson Springs Progress, the Princeton Times Leader, the Oak Grove Eagle Post, and our media partner the Providence Journal Enterprise.

Paxton Media owns more than 35 daily newspapers, a television station, and a number of weekly publications.

