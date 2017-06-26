Home Kentucky Josh Turner is Coming to Owensboro this Fall June 26th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

A multi-platinum MCA Nashville-recoring artist will make his appearance in the tri-state this fall. Josh Turner will be coming to the Owensboro Convention Center on Friday, October 13th at 8 p.m.

Turner has sold more than 12.5 million units and one of the youngest members of the Grand Ole Opry. From his 2003 platinum-selling debut Long Black Train to his most recent 2017 Billboard No. 1 release, Deep South, Turner has garnered multiple Grammy, CMA, and ACM nominations.

Some of Turner’s big hits include Your Man, Why Don’t We Just Dance, Firecracker, Would You Go With Me, All Over Me and Time Is Love, which is the most played country song of 2012.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 30th at 10 a.m. VIP Reserved tickets will be $45 and reserved tickets are $29.

All tickets can be purchased at Owensboro Tickets, at the Owensboro Convention Center Box Office, or by phone at 270-297-9932.

For more information, visit Josh Turner.

