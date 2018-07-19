44News | Evansville, IN

Josh Thompson Named New Boys Basketball Coach at Barr-Reeve

July 19th, 2018 Indiana, Sports

Sports 10 has confirmed that Josh Thompson will be replacing Bryan Hughes as boys basketball coach at Barr-Reeve.

Thompson will be leaving his current position at Vincennes Lincoln, where he has spent two years coaching, going 25-27.

He is no stranger to victories, having won section titles in 2015 and 2016 at Wood Memorial.

Barr-Reeve will be holding a school board meeting tomorrow where Thompson should be officially approved as the Vikings head coach.

