Josh Thompson Named New Boys Basketball Coach at Barr-Reeve

Sports 10 has confirmed that Josh Thompson will be replacing Bryan Hughes as boys basketball coach at Barr-Reeve.

Thompson will be leaving his current position at Vincennes Lincoln, where he has spent two years coaching, going 25-27.

He is no stranger to victories, having won section titles in 2015 and 2016 at Wood Memorial.

Barr-Reeve will be holding a school board meeting tomorrow where Thompson should be officially approved as the Vikings head coach.

