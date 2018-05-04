Home Indiana Josh Teague Resigns as Tell City Football Coach May 4th, 2018 JoJo Gentry Indiana, Sports

A search is underway for a new head football coach at Tell City High School.

The school tells 44News Josh Teague has resigned on his own terms as the football coach. He and his family will relocate this Fall with new jobs around the Indianapolis area. The Marksmen went 2-8 last season.

“We respect his decision as he feels that it is what’s best for his family,” Andy Brunner, Tell City’s Athletic Director, said. “We would like to thank Josh for his dedication to the Tell City football program and wish him the best in future endeavors.”

“Josh has a knack for relating with kids and his upbeat, infectious personality will be missed,” Principal Brad Ramsey said. “We thank him for the work he accomplished during his tenure.”

