José de Jesús Rodríguez Wins 2018 ULC with New Caddie April 29th, 2018

José de Jesús Rodríguez is the 2018 United Leasing & Finance Champion after shooting six-under par at Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh. The 37-year-old won the tournament by one stroke.

Rodríguez came in to Sunday in a tie for second with four-under par. He climbed the leader board with three birdies on the front. Then, two bogeys on the back gave him a two-shot lead heading into Hole 18 Sunday. At the time, Rodríguez did not know he was leading the tournament.

His caddie, Mike Dwyer, tells 44News he would not let Rodríguez look at the leaderboard during his four rounds at Victoria. While that strategy was discouraging for Rodríguez at times, it worked well enough for him to move up 20 spots to No. 3 on the Regular Season money list.

Rodríguez and Dwyer tell 44News they met just two weeks ago. Now, they are together for the rest of the season, as Rodríguez has hired Duyer to be his full-time caddie.

