Jonestown Survivor Speaks at USI

A Jonestown, Guyana survivor is talking about her time with the cult let by Jim Jones, and how she survived it.

Laura Johnston Kohl spoke at the University of Southern Indiana about her time with the People’s Temple, and to dispel rumors that what happened to her would never happen to me.

Kohl also spoke about how her perspective on what happened changes over the years.

In 2010, she wrote a book, Jonestown Survivor: An Insider’s Look.

In that book she wrote about how she believed what happened in Jonestown on November 18th, 1978 was revolutionary suicide for those older than 18 and younger than 60.

Now, she considers it all murder.

“It took me 20 years to kind of make sure I was gonna live and then get my life together so I wasn’t in a fragile state,” said Laura Johnston Kohl, Jonestown Survivor. “At that point I said ‘Okay, what happened at my watch? Why didn’t I see it? And I kind of started investigating the whole thing. Why didn’t I, why wasn’t I alarmed? What happened when all the red flags went up?What was I doing that I didn’t see it?”

Kohl survived because she just happened to be in Georgetown, Guyana, the day the mass murder happened, and it left her in a fragile state for years.

It took her two decades until she reached out to other survivors.

Kohl plans to go back to Jonestown for the first time since the mass murder happened, on the 40th anniversary on November 18th, 2018.

Chelsea Koerbler Chelsea Koerbler joined WEVV from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where she was a Reporter at WRDE-TV. Chelsea graduated from Temple University, Bachelor of the Arts in Journalism. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments