Indiana Jones Pleads Guilty To Manslaughter In Daviess County Death July 12th, 2018

A Daviess County, Indiana man pleads guilty in connection with a death investigation.

According to our media partner, The Washington Times-Herald, Mark Jones agreed to plead guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter. In return the murder charge against him will be dropped.

The report says Jones admitted he shot David Duncan during an argument at Jones’s home in June of 2017. Duncan had apparently gone to the house near Washington to pick up some of his things when the argument broke out.

As part of the plea bargain, the initial executed portion of the sentence cannot exceed 20 years in prison. It also gives Jones the right to ask for a sentence modification in 2022. Sentencing is set for September 24th.

