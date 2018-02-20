Home Indiana Evansville JoJo Gentry and Yahoo’s Pat Forde Break Down Louisville’s Vacated Wins February 20th, 2018 JoJo Gentry Evansville, Indiana, Sports

University of Louisville Men’s Basketball is forced to vacate its 2013 national title, and 122 other wins, after the NCAA denied the school’s appeal Tuesday.

Louisville interim president Greg Postel said in a statement that the school still disagrees with the NCAA’s ruling.

“I cannot say this strongly enough: We believe the NCAA is simply wrong,” Postel said. “We disagree with the NCAA ruling for reasons we clearly stated in our appeal.”

Memorial alum Kyle Kuric was a senior playing for the Cardinals during the 2012 Final Four run, which makes the list of wins U of L has to vacate. Kuric did not respond to 44News’ request for comment Tuesday.

Kuric tweeted in September, sharing his support for the program and former head coach Rick Pitino:

“It’s hard to accept what has happened to our program. Coach P taught me so much about the game, myself, and life. He is still my coach and always will be! I will always have his back no matter what.”



JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts - Website Follow Me:



Comments

comments