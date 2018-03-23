44News | Evansville, IN

JoJo Gentry Goes One-on-One with Walter McCarty

JoJo Gentry Goes One-on-One with Walter McCarty

March 23rd, 2018 Evansville, Indiana, Sports

Facebook Twitter

Sports Director JoJo Gentry interviews UE Head Men’s Basketball Coach Walter McCarty ahead of the school’s official introduction this evening at Meeks Family Fieldhouse on campus. The event is set for 5:30 p.m., and is open to the public. Catch LIVE coverage on 44News at 5.

Gentry and McCarty delve into the new coach’s expectations, his staff, and how he feels about returning to his hometown of Evansville. And no, he will not sing the National Anthem!

JoJo Gentry

JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.”

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.