Joint Press Conference Addresses Social Media Rumors

Henderson County Schools and Henderson Police Department will hold a joint press conference to address the recent rumors circulating via social media concerning the schools. The press conference will be held at the Henderson County Board of Education Office at 3:30 p.m.

Superintendent Marganna Stanley, Interim Chief Jason Hargitt, Sheriff Ed Brady, and Kentucky State Police Captain Bob Schultz will address rumors circulating on social media concerning Henderson County Schools.

Police and other agencies are working closely to investigate each of these rumors, to ensure the safety of their students and staff, and to protect the educational learning process at every level.

During the press conference, officials will address the safety of the schools, parental involvement, and the appropriate use of social media.

