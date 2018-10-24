Home Indiana Joint Media Telethon Raises Nearly $40,000 For Hurricane Michael Relief October 24th, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

Thousands of people are trying to bounce back after hurricane Michael ripped through the southern parts of the United States.

Tonight a number of Tri-State media outlets came together during the “Neighbors in Need” media-thon collecting money to help people in need.

People in the Tri-State have experienced a number of disasters so media outlets didn’t hesitate to partner for the “neighbors in need” challenge.

Phones ringing off the hook as Tri-State media outlets took calls and donations from the public.

“Not many communities do this where all of the media put their competitive differences aside and come together for one day,” says Theo Boots with the Red Cross of Evansville

Indiana sent 35 volunteers to work hurricane Michael, and now the Red Cross of Evansville is raising money for relief with the “Neighbors in Need” telethon.

Calls answered by media personalities collected money to help neighbors in Georgia, Alabama, and Florida which were severely devastated by hurricane Michael.

“We will be in both area for probably months to come,” says Boots.

Don francis was deployed to the hurricane Michael disaster and knows how far the help can go.

“We provided sheltering for people who were misplaced or evacuees. Sheltering involves sleeping facilities for people at one of our shelters, and also feeding, and also our shelters were pet friendly,” says Francis.

“One vehicle with three people on it could do around 750 hot meals a day for people in the field, and most of those were done in south east Alabama which was affected more by wind than it was than water of course.”

Phone lines were buzzing with Tri-Staters calling in to donate money for necessities.

“Food and supplies for the shelter and supplies that we take out and we use in our emergency response vehicles that help people use for cleaning up after the disaster, and personal hygiene products,” says Boots.

Several organizations are often needed to help neighbors in need recover after a disaster, and the Tri-State is offering team support.

“It’s tough sometimes, but were fulfilling a mission and that is what it is all about, the people,” says Francis.

People called in donating $39,106.

Because of hurricane Florence and Michael nearly 300 blood drives have been canceled in the affected areas so the need is more critical.

The Red Cross of Evansville is always accepting volunteers.

