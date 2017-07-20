Joint Drainage Board to Tackle Pigeon Creek

Southern Indiana farmers are fed up with Pigeon Creek flooding over and hurting their crops. So they have voiced their frustration to locally elected officials, and the officials are taking what they are saying to heart. A group has decided to reactivate the long dormant Joint Vanderburgh County Warrick County Drainage board to tackle to the problem with Pigeon Creek. The board is made up of officials from the two counties, like State Representative Ron Bacon, and Vanderburgh County Commissioner Bruce Ungethiem. The board also includes a representative from the Gibson County Commission.

At their inaugural meeting Thursday plenty of ideas were tossed around on potential fixes for Pigeon Creek flooding. One that gained a little bit of traction was a plan involving INDOT. The board wants to see if it’s viable to create drainage from Pigeon Creek into the Ohio River along the newly proposed I-69 crossing.

While that idea might be put in the back pocket, one that has more immediate implications is clearing the log jams that back up the flow of water along Pigeon Creek. Both farmers and the board members want action done, and that may include having a boat mouth the creek to clear up the persistent jams.

Members of the board will have plenty of time to go about their business of trying to get Pigeon Creek fixed up: their next meeting is scheduled for October.

Comments

comments