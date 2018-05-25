Join Team Skelton!

He’s a popular musician, and he’s upping his game, but he needs your help to do it.

Monte Skelton is wanting to purchase NanoLeaf Rhythm Starter Kit LED light sets to create a backdrop to enhance his performances.

Monte could purchase 10 of these kits for $2500.

Each NanoLeaf Rhythm Starter Kit:

-Transforms your music into color and light in real-time

-Works with HomeKit, Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and IFTTT

-Includes 9 modular, triangle light panels

-Mounts easily to flat surfaces with included double-sided adhesive pads

-Supports up to 30-panels per controller

-Tunable 1200k-6500k white light ranging from a soft warm sunset to bright white daylight

Imagine enjoying the smooth sounds of Monte Skelton with his entire backdrop ILLUMINATED and DANCING to his music with you!

NOW Imagine how your donation towards this investment could significantly improve your favorite local musician’s career:

Monte is planning a tour for the summer of 2019, but festival submissions will be due by August/September of THIS year! These festivals require video submissions and proof of a strong fan base, so reaching this goal by June 1st will help Monte on several levels:

-Proving he has a loyal and supportive fan base

-Enhancing the Entertainment Level of his Performance

-Providing opportunity to shoot more professional and visually pleasing videos for submissions

-Fast Track him into more opportunities

Monte is so grateful for his loyal fan base and would really appreciate this help boosting his career!

Every Fan that donates will receive a free downloadable copy of his latest album, Inside My Mind!

He needs 25 $100 donations or 250 $10 donations, but EVERY donation counts!!

Join #TeamSkelton here!





