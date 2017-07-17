Join Junior League!

Our local Junior League of Evansville is on their Recruitment A-Game, lately, and they’re not just brunching…

Coming up are several events where you can meet the ladies, network, and see if the organization is a fit for you!

Today is “Mommy & Me” at Mesker Park Zoo, tomorrow they’ll feed you breakfast at ONB, and Thursday learn Self Defense at Tri State Athletic Club.

What IS Junior League?

The Junior League of Evansville is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism and developing the potential of women, and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable. The Junior League of Evansville reaches out to women of all races, religions, ages and national origins who demonstrate an interest in and a commitment to volunteerism.

Find them on Facebook or online here: https://www.juniorleagueofevansville.org/





