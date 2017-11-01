Join 44Book Club!

We are launching a brand new segment this morning, 44Book Club!

We’ll reveal our book of the month, talk to the Author, then wrap up at the end of the month with a discussion with people who have read the book.

And Author Thom Wilder stopped by to talk about our very first book.

This month’s selection is “One More Trip: Jon Wayne’s Journey from Addiction to Redemption”.

This is perfect as most of us have been affected by the heroine epidemic sweeping the Midwest.

And a lot of you have been to a Jon Wayne and the pain show at Lamasco.

That’s where Thom met Jon, and began to write this book.



Here’s how you join the club:

Pick up a copy of “One More Trip: Jon Wayne’s Journey from Addiction to Redemption”, it’s available at Barnes and Noble, and online.

Step two, read the book.

We will be discussing the book on air later this month, if you’d like to be a part of that, send an email to me, girons@wevv.com, with the title “44book club”, BEFORE November 17th.

Happy reading, book clubbers!

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

Having trouble viewing my videos on your device? (There should be one in this story…)

Let’s fix that.

Try going through your web browser, or download the 44News app for Android or iPhone.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Gretchin’s jewelry provided by: Premier Designs Independent Consultant Donna Robinson

Comments

comments