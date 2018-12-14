44News | Evansville, IN

Johnson & Johnson Denies Baby Power Asbestos Problem

December 14th, 2018 Indiana

A so-called safe product for babies might not be so safe. Johnson and Johnson are denying claims about the existence of trace amounts of asbestos in its baby powder.

The Reuters report shows the company knew about it for decades. The report sent the company’s shares into a tailspin suffering their worst sell-off in sixteen years.

Reuters cited released documents as part of a lawsuit by plaintiffs claiming the product can be linked to ovarian cancer.

The company is battle the claims in court calling the Reuters report quoted “one-sided, false, and inflammatory.”

