Johnny Depp Security Guards Suing Over Alleged Unpaid Wages and Overtime May 2nd, 2018

Two former security guards for Owensboro native Johnny Depp are suing him for unpaid wages and overtime. The bodyguards say they were forced to dust drugs off his face in public, according to the lawsuit.

In their lawsuit, the two men say their work for Depp risked their reputations and put them in “toxic” situations.

They claim that once they started working for Depp directly, their paychecks were missing overtime and rest pay and that they were never given meal and rest breaks.

Depp is already named in a $25 million suit from his former managers who cited extravagant spending by the actor.

