Home Kentucky Johnny Depp Kentucky Horse Farm Up for Auction August 30th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

Owensboro native Johnny Depp’s $3 million Kentucky horse farm is up for bid after nine months on the market. The property is just outside of Lexington, KY.

It’s going to auction September 15th after originally hitting the market for $3.4 million back in December. The 41-acre estate includes a 6,000 sq. ft. brick house with seven bedrooms and six and half baths.

It will be the second time the actor has sold the property. He first bought it in 1995 before selling it the first time in 2001.

Since being listed in December, there have reportedly been three offers on the property but none ended in a sale.



Comments

comments