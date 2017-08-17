Home Kentucky John Schneider’s ‘I Didn’t Know You Sang’ Tour Coming To The Tri-State August 17th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

A well-known actor and singer will be making his way to the Tri-state later this month. John Schneider, known for his role as Bo Duke in the TV show, The Dukes of Hazard, will perform at the Merle Travis Music Center in Muhlenberg County.

This event is scheduled for Saturday, August 26th from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Ticket prices range from $20 up to $50.

This is part of Schneider’s I Didn’t Know You Sang Tour. He will perform some of his #1 hits and some of his personal favorites, along with songs from his new Ruffled Skirts album. Schneider will be accompanied by his guitarist Joe Hudson.

Schneider has appeared in several films and TV shows, including Smallville, The Haves and the Haves Not, Diagnosis Murder and Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman.

For more information, visit Merle Travis Music Center.

Tickets can be found at John Schneider Tickets.

