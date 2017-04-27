Home Kentucky John Schnatter Resigns from UofL Athletic Association Board April 27th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

John Schnatter, found and CEO of Papa John’s Pizza, has resigned from the University of Louisville Athletic Association Board.

Earlier this month, Schnatter criticized the management of the association, and appeared to also criticize Athletic Director Tom Jurich for not being accountable to university leaders.

The schools newpaper said another university trustee, Jim Rogers, will take his spot on the Athletic Board.

Schnatter remains on the university’s Board of Trustees.

