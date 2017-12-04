Home Kentucky John Prine Will Perform At Beaver Dam Amphitheater December 4th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky

Legendary singer-songwriter John Prine will be in the Tri-State next spring. Two-time, Grammy winner John Prine will be at the Beaver Dam Amphitheater on May 11, 2018.

Prine has a remarkable career spanning nearly five decades. He is a Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame member, whose classic debut album, titled John Prine, is recognized as part of the Recording Academy’s Grammy Hall of Fame.

Prine is known for songs such as My Old Kentucky Home, Daddy, Take Me Back to Muhlenberg County, You Never Even Called Me By My Name, and The Great Compromise.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, December 8th at 9 a.m. Pre-sale tickets will be sold on Wednesday, December 6th at 9 a.m.

There are 80 tickets available for the Golden Circle starting at $99.80 each, VIP tickets are $64.50 in advance, and $74.50 the day of show, and general admission tickets are $44.50 in advance and $54.50 the day of the show.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show will begin at 7 p.m. on May 11th.

For more information, visit Beaver Dam Tourism.

If you want to check out his tour dates, visit John Prine.

