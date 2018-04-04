44News | Evansville, IN

John Prine Coming to the Tri-State

April 4th, 2018 Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky

His pen is responsible for hits by Carly Simon, Norah Jones, and even George Strait. Grammy-winning singer-songwriter John Prine is heading to the Tri-State for a performance of his own.

The concert will take place at the Beaver Dam Amphitheater Friday, May 11th. Prine is known as one of the world’s most premier songwriters.

He also has a new album coming out next week.

Tickets are still on sale, for more information on how to get yours – head to Owensboro Living .

