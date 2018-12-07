Home Kentucky John Prine Coming to Muhlenberg County December 7th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

A small Kentucky city is bringing a big name artist to town in the new year. Lu-Ray Park and Amphitheater in Central City has announced John Prine as it’s a performer for 2019.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominee will come will take the stage July 13th. The show is called ‘Evening in Paradise’ to recognize Prine’s song about an old Muhlenberg County town that had the same name.

The City of Paradise once existed just a few miles from the Amphitheater and Prine has a special connection to the city.

Lu-Ray Park & Amiptheater Executive Director Melissa Recke says, “This is where his parents grew up you know that song is what made him famous and you know he did a concert in Beaver Dam last year at their amphitheater and he made the comment to the crowd there, ‘ I’d love to play in paradise’ so we have been working on that since just and we are just so excited to make sure that that is what happens.”

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Wednesday, December 12th. The general public tickets can be purchased starting Thursday at 10 a.m.

Comments

comments