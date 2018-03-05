John James Audubon State Park Campground To Close For Construction

The campground at John James Audubon State Park will be closed in 2018 due to nearby construction work. The campground will be used as a staging area for construction equipment.

Construction will begin this spring on Scenic Lake Dam to bring it into compliance with the state’s requirements for high hazard dams. It will also provide safety for areas in Henderson that lie downstream from the dam. The estimated cost of this phase is two million dollars.

Work will include making the dam stronger and construction of a new spillway.

Anyone with camping reservations at John James Audubon will receive a refund.

Other state park campgrounds, including Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park, Lake Malone State Park, and Nolin Lake State Park, have campgrounds that open March 15th.

To make camping reservations go to Kentucky State Parks.

