John Hayden Files For Vacant Seat On Evansville City Council

An Evansville-native is filing to run for the vacant seat on Evansville City Council. John Hayden is the first person to file for the vacant seat since Councilwoman Anna Hargis announced her resignation last week.

Hayden is a Bosse High School and University of Southern Indiana graduate. He currently works as a tax manager for Shoe Carnival in Evansville.

Hayden is also involved at Crossroads Christian Church and a volunteer for Junior Achievement.

Hargis resigned from City Council to work as a Financial Advisor at Merrill Lynch in Evansville, which does not allow her to serve in public office.

The caucus to pick a candidate for this vacancy is set for Saturday, August 12th.

Anyone else who is interested, must submit Form CEB-5 to Chairman Wayne Parke no later than Wednesday, August 9th at 10 a.m.

