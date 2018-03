Home Indiana John Edge Set to Coach South Spencer Football March 12th, 2018 JoJo Gentry Indiana, Sports

John Edge is officially the new head football coach of South Spencer High School. His hire was approved by the school board at Rockport Elementary Monday.

Edge, a 1994 graduate of Owensboro Catholic, posted a 130-52 record over 14 years. That run includes three KHSAA 2A state runner-ups titles and five regional titles.



