John Blair-May 31st, 2018

I want to thank WEVV news for their singular coverage of the preposterous proposal to turn coal into diesel fuel in spencer county. Although coal has been refined into other fuels since the late 19th century, it s always been both dirty and expensive. Sadly, it s another insult to our health in what much of the national media has labeled a sacrifice zone of super polluters.

Already, spencer county is one of the most toxic polluted areas on earth but that did not deter their economic development people from proposing more. Could it be that the only new industry this region can attract are also bad for our collective health. Why would any clean industry want to locate in a region that has been so willing to foul its own nest?

It has been good for the healthcare industry. So many heart attacks, respiratory disease and cancer that new hospitals are popping up throughout the Tri-State.

People of SW Indiana deserve better but our political establishment does not want to acknowledge the dire straits they have created, refusing to stand for their constituents health, in their quest for jobs that no other region wants.

Fortunately, people of dale are standing up to this insanity, organizing and acting to protect their community. Yard signs are popping up across the region saying noc2d or no coal to diesel in dale. They are offering forums where people can become educated about this nefarious proposal in sharp contrast to the secret and private meetings conducted by the sponsors. The next forum is scheduled for June 13 at 7 pm in the forest park high school auditorium.

If you cannot attend, please visit the website-noc2d.com to find out the truth about this idea which is designed only to enrich its sponsors with massive taxpayer support.

I am John Blair and that is what I have to say.

Comments

comments