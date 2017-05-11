John Blair – May 11th, 2017

In this week’s edition of What The Community Has To Say, John Blair talks about Trumpcare, and how it could effect not only, his daughter, but millions of Americans who could lose their health coverage.

Next week, it will be thirty-seven years since my daughter Stephanie was born. Almost immediately, doctors informed us that she had a condition called Down Syndrome. That was 1980 and just at the beginning of society’s enlightenment regarding people with developmental disabilities.

Steph began her formal education at the ripe age of six months and entered regular school on a regular schedule. She graduated from High School at the age of twenty-one, when she entered the workforce like the rest of her peers. Now, she is relatively independent, using Mets to get to her job and back home after her five day a week job downtown.

One big difference, however, with her and most others is the fact that she receives Medicaid and Medicaid services through something called a waiver. The waiver provides Stephanie with mentors and social services that would not be available any other way.

Last week, with a two vote majority, the House of Representatives passed Trumpcare which may or may not end up providing either waiver services or medical services under Medicaid. At this time, we simply do not know.

What we do know is people like my precious daughter could be left out in the cold so Donald Trump, Paul Ryan and Larry Buschon can follow the machinations of Russian, right wing antagonist, Ayn Rand.

Is this what America has become? A selfish, uncaring nation of individuals with zero social conscience? A nation that allows its weakest citizens no voice or acceptance?

I trust that we are not that kind of nation and that we will assure that those who are not as intelligent or healthy can also enjoy the fruits of American prosperity. If you agree, it is time to demand that your U.S. Senators stop this vicious attack on our less fortunate citizens and stop Trumpcare before it devastates people like Stephanie.

I’m John Blair, and that’s what I have to say.

