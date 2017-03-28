John Blair – March 28th, 2017

In this week’s edition of What The Community Has To Say, John Blair talks about a world where facts mean nothing and it’s governed by whim not reason. This segment aired Tuesday, March 28th.

So we are now two months in to this Brave New World. A world where facts mean nothing. An unstable world that’s governed more by whim than reason. But, alas now we are offered an outline on a Budget.

And what a budget it is. First, it increases defense and military spending Ugely. A budget that is already greater than the next seven countries combined.

And how will that be paid?

Well, one significant way is on the back of environmental and health protection. The Donald wants to flat out strip the Environmental Protection Agency of its ability to do its statutory job.

For instance-it cuts EPA’s overall budget by 31%, including 3,200 employees, including a whopping 24% cut in enforcement. That is important since many states like Indiana have essentially eliminated enforcement in order to coddle polluters with stardust even when they poison people downwind and downstream.

I follow these things closely and it is a fact that IDEM almost never enforces of rules designed to protect citizen health. Indeed, it is EPA that must always step in to check polluters and force them to clean up.

As you ponder your future, consider a whacko world where Evansville’s air and water quality deteriorate and cause greater ill health and one that if the air makes you sick you may not have healthcare because of a wicked and inhumane federal budget brought to you by a crazy billionaire narcissist.

You are right to be afraid. This is whole deal is shrouded with cruelty and is devoid of true American values.

I am John Blair and that is what I have to say.

