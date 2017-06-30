John Blair – June 30th, 2017

In this week’s edition of What The Community Has To Say, John Blair talks about the sale and use of unregulated fireworks and the environmental problems they can cause. This segment aired on Friday, June 30th.

Independence Day is a time of remembrance and most of what I see as ubiquitous displays of fireworks in every neighborhood across our fair land. Organized displays, like those on Evansville, Henderson and Newburgh’s Riverfronts are patriotic and a sight to behold. But those basically uncontrolled displays in neighborhoods especially in drought conditions like we are currently experiencing around here can be fraught with danger.

I have personally seen vehicle fires that came after a misdirected aerial bomb made a resident’s only transportation a total uninsured loss. I’ve also observed numerous injuries to both children and adults from burns and explosions from sizzling magnesium.

But maybe the most problematic and injurious result from the nearly unregulated sale and use of fireworks is the tremendous level of toxic air pollution they cause.

For the last few years, the level of fine particles in those few cities that are monitored has simply been epidemic. Sometimes that measured levels have been over ten times the level considered hazardous for those that have asthma, COPB, cancer, heart attack and stroke. Do people actually die from this unnecessary pollution? I would guess so but the State of Indiana keeps no records that could prove that. In fact, the State Agency in charge has been known to completely eliminate the data from monitors that record major excursions of the regulated standards to protect health. I guess in an effort to protect the health of all those temporary vendors that sell those explosive devices.

I realize that there is no politician, even those from the medical profession that will even try to stop this insidious assault on our collective health. In today’s world they might get shot. But I am here to encourage you to find better, more patriotic ways to spend your money to celebrate Independence Day. Instead of forcing people to breathe noxious firework smoke, maybe volunteer to help identify accidental fires or volunteer to work in a hospital so you can see for yourself the accidental consequences of breathing air pollution from those fireworks that lasted for seconds but could cost a life.

I am John Blair and that is what I have to say.

