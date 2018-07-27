John Blair – July 27th, 2018

With Republicans now embracing Russian style communism and approving America’s drift toward our own oligarchy, it’s natural that Democrats would resoundingly win this coming November. However there is a major obstacle to achieving that electoral success.

Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, while successful in that position, ushering in some really significant legislation like the Affordable Care Act, is simply too old and too ineffective to appeal to a new , divided America. She has been completely demonized by the crazy right to the point that she is a laughing stock for moderate voters and as a liberal, the only issue she champions today is immigration. I don’t know this for sure but I doubt she has ever been to Indiana and her condescending style makes voters in the Midwest wonder if she gives a darn about any of us, unless we approach her with check in hand.

Not all her problems are of her own making and she appears to be a compassionate person who was right for the job in 2007. But this is 2018 and it is easy to see the way America has changed. Pelosi’s ego seems every bit as large as that of our President and almost as narcissistic. She seems determined to hold on to he leadership role even if that decision leads to electoral failure in November.

Congresswoman Pelosi, please step aside and allow someone else to control the reins of political power for Democrats. Someone who is more dynamic and better understands issues of the environment, income disparity, public health and the consequences of war. Your time has come and is now past. Please do not allow your ego to give Trump and his minions the ability to win this year because your name has been so sullied and your views so 20th Century. Pass the torch now so we at least have a chance this fall to change the direction of the Country.

I am John Blair and that is what I have to say.



