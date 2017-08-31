John Blair – August 31st, 2017

In this week’s edition of What The Community Has To Say, John Blair, talks about Joe Arpaio and his discrimination against Latinos. This segment aired on Thursday, August 31st.

It was probably twelve years ago i first heard of the terrible abuses the both legal and illegal Latinos had to endure in sheriff Joe Arpaio’s infamous tent city. You see. Arpaio was clearly a racist and his policies showed absolute disdain for the constitution of this country.

Every day, he and his staff treated their prisoners to cruel and inhuman tactics, although some of them had not committed crime except the color of their skin. So much so that the department of justice indicted him and a jury later found him guilty of a variety of civil rights violations, including cruel and inhuman punishment which is clearly illegal under our constitution.

But since Arpaio was among the first people to endorse trump and shared his fascist world view, trump thought he was someone special. So trump intervened using the power of the presidency to grant a full pardon to Arpaio before he was sentenced, claiming that Arpaio s disregard for the constitution was only doing his job. The rule of law be damned.

Now, the evidence is building daily on trump s other nefarious business dealings that could end up with his close associates, including some of his own family being indicted for a variety of crimes. Should that happen and it may, trump will likely grant pardons to those criminals exonerating their despicable crimes against America and the democracy we used to have.

Can America endure four years of this anti-democratic behavior? Well, friends democracy only works if citizens like yourself stand up and demand that corrupt politicians and their crony capitalist brethren be held accountable not just on election day but every day.

